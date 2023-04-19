When Calls the Heart season 10: A longer preview ahead?

This past weekend, we had a chance to get a first look at When Calls the Heart season 10 during Hallmark Channel’s The Wedding Cottage. We weren’t shocked that this was when the network decided to share some footage. After all, why not use one Erin Krakow preview to promote another?

Of course, there were a couple of things we were excited to see in that teaser, whether it be Elizabeth and Lucas reflected on how far they’ve come (they’re now engaged!) or Rosemary and Lee being prepared to be parents. We are at an especially exciting point now and with that in mind, of course we are curious to learn a little bit more about what’s going to happen from here.

Now, herein lies some of the bad news — if you are hoping to get some other substantial teases on When Calls the Heart season 10 over the next little while, you are almost sure to be disappointed. Remember for a moment that the show actually doesn’t come out until we get around to Sunday, July 10. That means that we still have a long time to wait!

Do we think that Hallmark is cognizant of the fact that this is a much longer break than usual? Absolutely and with that in mind, they are obviously going to do whatever they can to keep fans satisfied along the way. They just don’t want to give too much away too early.

For the time being, we would say to target the upcoming finale of Ride — another Hallmark Channel original series — as a venue for a longer teaser or even a trailer. That will land at a time in which the powers-that-be will really want to tease something further.

Remember that because there is already a When Calls the Heart season 11 coming down the road, everyone will want season 10 to be a big success. Fingers crossed it lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right away

What are you super-excited to see at this point leading into When Calls the Heart season 10?

Sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates down the road.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







