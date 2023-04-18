When Calls the Heart season 11: More on filming, episode count

We know that there are a few things about When Calls the Heart season 11 that we considered to be a given, but isn’t it nice to have confirmation? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, we are pleased to confirm a few different things at present. According to a new report from TV Insider, filming on the upcoming batch of episodes will kick off in July. This is something we assumed would be the case, mostly because it is what we’ve seen in the past. Even though season 10 is premiering a lot later on Hallmark Channel than we’re used to, that isn’t going to have an impact on production.

It still makes a good bit of sense to keep filming in the summer, mostly to give the network future flexibility. Also, you want to get production wrapped up by the time that you get around to November; who wants to film television outdoors in British Columbia in the winter?

Meanwhile, the aforementioned report also makes it clear that there are twelve episodes once again in the season, which is basically what we’ve seen for many years. Even when there were ten episodes plus a Christmas Special, you could basically consider that special to be a couple of episodes in its own right.

Erin Krakow’s tease

While the star and executive producer did not drop any major season 10 news in the TV Insider story, she did have the following to pass along:

“It’s going to be epic. It’s going to be a very exciting, dramatic, romantic season. There’s music. It’s really jam-packed, and I’m very proud of it.”

It’s going to be pretty interesting to see how the cast handles season 10 airing while they are in the process of filming season 11 — it’s almost tough to think about what they filmed so many months in advance!

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

