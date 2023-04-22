Succession season 4 episode 5: Kendall, Roman in trouble?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO tomorrow night, all eyes will be on Kendall and Roman — and for good reason.

After all, remember this — the two are now co-captains of the Waystar Royco ship and within that, they have more power than they’ve ever really had. There is no fear that Logan Roy is going to come sweeping in out of nowhere to steal away the company, and they have an opportunity to really do something big.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Of course, with this being said, there also remains a fear that the two are going to drive the company straight into the ground. Of course, it could also get snatched from them at any moment.

What makes things so interesting at this point is the presence of Matsson in episode 5, who is going to loom large thanks to his corporate retreat. Logan wanted to sell the company to him, but do his sons have other plans? This is an opportunity for them to make their own stamp on the world and be known as something other than just Logan’s spawn. This weighs on them, but so could the dollar signs that come with an acquisition.

While the brothers hold court, they also have to prepare for some sneak attacks. After all, do you really think the old guard at Waystar are going to stand pat just because Kendall’s name was on a piece of paper? They could try to discredit him and Roman in whatever way that they can. Some of them have way more experience.

Also, remember that there are also people in this world who know what happened with Kendall at the end of season 1 — we do tend to think that will come back up at some point.

Related – Do you want to know the full run time now for the next new episode?

What is it that you most want to see as we prepare for Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for even more big updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







