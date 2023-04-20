Succession season 4 episode 5: ‘Kill List’ run time!

As you prepare to see Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO this weekend, what can we say when it comes to run time? Well, let’s just say that “Kill List” is going to fall right into the pocket of what you would expect from this show.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the story itself will be unexpected at all. After all, a good chunk of it is going to be set over in Norway…

According to the premium-cable network’s official guide at the moment, “Kill List” is currently slated to run for a good hour and two minutes. This puts it ahead of some episodes this season, but only by a minute.

Do we think that HBO is giving Jesse Armstrong freedom to make their episodes as long as humanly possible? Absolutely, but this is a showrunner who believes that tightening up stories is important. It is also one of the reasons why Succession is only running for four episodes, as opposed to stretching this out for another year or two.

Now, what we’re especially curious about is just much ground can really be covered, given that reports are at present that every single episode of the show will be taking place over a single day. How fast can characters get over there, meet with Matsson, and then come back? It feels like that is going to take a huge chunk of the story.

Remember, of course, that there are only six episodes left in this season — things are going to get crazy from here on out. Even though Roman and Kendall are currently in charge of Waystar Royco, who thinks that this won’t be the case at the end of the series? Let’s just say that we have some doubt…

