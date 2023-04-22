SWAT season 7: Is it renewed at CBS? Any more updates?

Where do things stand at the moment when it comes to a SWAT season 7 renewal at CBS? We know the demand is there. As so many of you watched this week’s new episode, it makes sense for those questions to come to mind!

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing the network still hasn’t decided as to whether or not they will bring the show back, even if it makes a good bit of sense for them to do so.

So why are we being forced to deal with such a long wait? We may not like it, but from the network’s point of view there are reasons. Most of them have to do with the fact that CBS does not have full ownership of the Shemar Moore series through their internal studio, which means that there are difficult conversations that are going on in regard to licensing. A show with this much action is not a cheap one to make and because of that, things get dicey in an economy where more and more networks and studios are cutting costs.

Are we continuing to hold out hope here? Sure, but it is starting to feel as though SWAT will be one of the shows on CBS that comes down to the wire. There are some other series on the schedule that are also still in limbo, whether it be True Lies or East New York. We would argue that SWAT has a better chance of coming back for sure over the former, and we do tend to think in general that it’s going to be hard for CBS to replace the police drama if they cancel it.

After all, remember this — Friday nights are a difficult timeslot. It takes a pretty special show to ensure that you get viewers amidst all the competition.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

