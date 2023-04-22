Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a nice run of new episodes, so of course we’d like for that to continue!

With that being said, though, this is where we do have to share, unfortunately, some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. We’re now in the midst of what could be the final hiatus of the season … though there is also a chance that the Ana de Armas episode was actually the Saturday Night Live finale.

So what is going on here? Well, a lot of it is tied to the possibility of a writers’ strike if a new agreement cannot be reached by May 1. The upcoming May 6 episode hosted by Pete Davidson is currently on the schedule, but the situation here is tenuous. We can’t sit here and say for sure what is going to happen, as at the end of the day, everything remains very-much up in the air.

Our hope for now is just that the writers can get the deal they deserve over the next week and with that, we can be spared a lot of drama. In a perfect world, we tend to think that there would also be new episodes on both May 13 and May 20, with the latter serving as the finale. Yet, we’re not even sure that hosts will be announced for those unless we get some sort of agreement with the WGA. A certain degree of patience is going to be required here, and we should go ahead and be prepared for that here in advance.

In the end, let’s just hope for the remainder of these episodes (if we get them) to be funny, topical, and above all else memorable. We like for seasons to end with the biggest bang possible and leave us excited for the future.

