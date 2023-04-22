Saturday Night Live: Could Pete Davidson episode be canceled?

We recognize that the Pete Davidson episode of Saturday Night Live is not coming until May 6, but there is a chance that it may not even happen at all.

So what’s going on here? Well, let’s just say at present that there’s a chance that last week’s Ana de Armas episode could serve as the season finale.

For those who are not aware, there is a strong possibility of a writers’ strike unless a new WGA deal is struck by May 1 — the current expiry date. If a strike happens, SNL will be one of the first big dominoes to fall given that its episodes are put together in the days before they air. The same struggle would hit many of the late-night comedies that are out there at the same time. (The Late Late Show with James Corden chose rather smartly to have April 27 be its final episode, mostly to ensure that it avoids any complications.)

At present, the idea here is to have Pete Davidson return to Studio 8H to host on May 6, and absolutely we think that the writers / all parties involved would like to ensure that this happens. However, writers deserve their fair share of revenue and there are a number of reasons why a WGA strike may be needed — we have seen it transpire before, most notably during the 2007-08 season.

SNL has not yet announced who the planned hosts would be following Pete, and we almost wonder if they will choose not to reveal that until they know what’s going to happen with a strike. After all, it’s a risky move to build a lot of excitement over future hosts, in the event that some of those shows never end up coming to pass in the end. It is worth noting that Davidson’s gig was actually reported elsewhere before NBC announced it, so they didn’t have much say with it.

Related – Kenan Thompson plays Funky Kong on this past SNL episode!

Do you think we are even going to see the Pete Davidson episode of Saturday Night Live?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







