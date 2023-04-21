Star Trek: Picard EP on state of possible Legacy spin-off series

Is the Star Trek: Picard series finale going to dovetail into Star Trek: Legacy? We know the idea is certainly out there! This week’s final episode on Paramount+ cemented almost perfectly what the new show would look like, with Seven now serving as the Captain of the USS Enterprise-G and with Jack being one of the prominent members of the clue. This is a chance to both commemorate the past, while also looking more and more towards the future.

Now, of course, the question becomes whether or not this potential project comes to light — and for the time being, it is only in the conversation stage. It does at least seem as though Ed Speleers and others are open to the idea, and Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has spoken to franchise head Alex Kurtzman about it. Just check out what Matalas had to say to Variety:

Alex and I talk all the time. If it’s something that’s going to be done, we want to make sure we don’t rush into it. We want to make sure we do it right. That’s where we’re at with it, I say coyly. At the moment, there’s nothing developed on it. But we talk all the time.

We do tend to think that these discussions could continue for a while, especially as Paramount+ gauges the performance of Star Trek: Picard — a very important factor in determining whether or not to continue the story in some way.

Here is the thing that surprises us the most personally — there are so many shows and movies out there that really have dipped into the Kirk / Spock era so much more than The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, even though all three of those shows proved incredibly popular in their own right. It would be a monumental waste to not do something more to dive into that nostalgia, while producing something that feels new and good all at once.

