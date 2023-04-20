We knew that the Star Trek: Picard season 3 finale was going to serve as a major end of an era — there was a reason for “The Last Generation” being its title.

So did the series finale satisfy? We do think that it served as a fantastic bit of closure to so many beloved characters, who had a chance to fight to save Earth one final time before earning themselves a well-earned respite.

So, rather than seeing Picard, Beverly, Geordi, or some of these other characters die, they had a drink, engaged in a card game, and had a little bit of welcome nostalgia. In theory, there is a chance that you see Jean-Luc somewhere else down the line and we’d love it. If not, this is about as perfect of an ending as you could ever hope for. This is how we’ll always imagine a lot of these characters as we move forward, getting a chance to plan for smaller gatherings with a different set of stakes attached.

Of course, all of this came following a one-year time jump for the final ten minutes of the finale. There was final goodbye to the Enterprise mixed in here, as well, alongside Geordi reminding the crew (and us) that the ship “has always taken good care of us.”

If you didn’t get a teary eye at that particular moment, we question your humanity.

Meanwhile, the finale did also keep the door open for a possible spin-off as Jack does have a chance to embark on a new journey, one where he will serve on what was previously named the Titan. Now, it is a new USS Enterprise with Seven of Nine at the helm as Captain. Isn’t that as good of a tease for the future as we could possibly have?

