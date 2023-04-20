Star Trek: Picard season 4: Why isn’t it renewed at Paramount+?

In the wake of the big series finale this week, this does feel like the perfect time to ask: Why aren’t we getting a Star Trek: Picard season 4?

First and foremost, we should note that Paramount+ did not just pop out of nowhere and cancel this show. It has, after all, been clear for a while that season 3 was going to be the end, and the writers planned for it as such. Given that this show was bringing back such an iconic character in Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard, it was probably wrong to ever assume that it would be going on in perpetuity. Sometimes, it is better to end on a high note and leave people wanting more than to overstay your welcome.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, we suppose that this is where we can swoop in and say that there is always a chance that we do get more of some of these characters down the road. Showrunner Terry Matalas has talked openly about the idea of a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off that would allow us to see more of his world, combined with elements from some other shows in the franchise from many years ago.

However, there is no such spin-off currently in active development at the aforementioned streaming service; for now, consider this to be more of a theoretical, but it is at least something worth thinking about.

The most important thing

Even if we are not getting another season of Star Trek: Picard, the overall franchise lives on in an extremely-healthy way at Paramount+. There are new series in development, others coming back for more seasons, and we really do think the commitment is still there to bring this show to as many different audiences as possible. Trek is not going anywhere, but we do hope that Alex Kurtzman and all the top-level powers-that-be really do consider the world of Picard, and what else you could do with it in the months and years to come.

