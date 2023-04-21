Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6: Are Tariq & Effie over?

As we’re coming out of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6, there are so many different things to discuss! Yet, we tend to think the Tariq – love triangle drama is going to be pretty high on the list

After all, consider for a moment what happened. During this episode, Michael Rainey Jr.’s character left Effie out in the middle of nowhere — or, to be specific, out at the site where she tried to kill Lauren. Tariq figured out the truth and to the surprise of no one, he was angry. Then, he and Diana slept together later on, and when Effie showed up to chat with Diana, she didn’t realize that Tariq was inside.

All of this is incredibly messy, and we’ve seen plenty of social-media memes about it already. It’s certainly fair to say at this point that Tariq and Effie are done, especially since it’s almost impossible to imagine some sort of real path forward for the two of them. He doesn’t trust her, he left her in the middle of nowhere, and then there’s the whole Diana situation. Given that she’s mourning the death of her father and has a lot of drama going on in her own life, we don’t think you can sit here and say that this relationship has some serious long-term legs, either.

For now, the best thing for Tariq is probably to not have any romantic entanglement at all — oh, and also that he get out of the game and separate himself from this world altogether. It actually seemed like he was willing to do that with Estelle in this episode, but he realized it wouldn’t be that easy. With that, he sent his grandmother off to be with Tasha and Yaz and with that, at least she has an opportunity to start anew.

Of course, we also wonder if Tariq realizes that he should quit this world before it’s too late.

