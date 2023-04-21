Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7: Tariq, Tate team up

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7 in a single week’s time? Well, this is an episode titled “Deal or No Deal” … but we don’t think this is the sort of story where Howie Mandel is going to show up.

So, what to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead? Let’s start things off here by sharing the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Tariq teams up with Tate to plot retaliation after an attack puts the street operation on pause. Monet makes a play to reestablish control over the business. Brayden uncovers a secret that could jeopardize everything.

The idea of Tariq and Tate working together in some sort of major capacity is exciting, but also hilarious since you know it’s not going to last. Tate is the most self-serving person in the entire history of the franchise. He will want nothing more than pursuing his own ends, and we know that means he’s going to throw Tariq under the bus along the way. Michael Rainey Jr.’s character HAS to be prepared for that!

In general, we should remind you that at this point in the season, everything is going to accelerate as we enter the home stretch. Monet is trying to reestablish her position with her family following what happened with Lorenzo — while also preserving a number of key secrets. There’s a lot of drama that she’s caused, though, and there is a real chance that everything blows up before the end.

After all, this is a franchise where people die — we have a hard time thinking that Lorenzo is the last character who is going to go out the metaphorical door this season.

Meanwhile, Brayden’s secret is going to get messy — very messy. There are a lot of dominos that we’re expecting to see fall over the next couple of weeks.

(Photo: Starz.)

