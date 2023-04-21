Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 promo: Shauna gives birth

Are you ready to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6? Well, you’re going to have to wait a little while for it — but all things considered, it could be worth it.

After all, just consider what is coming up! We’ve been waiting for a little while to see Shauna give birth in the past and now, presumably, that moment is here. Of course, there are still a lot of question marks surrounding all of this. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to be seeing this baby actually survive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

The status of the baby has long been one of the show’s larger mysteries, given the fact that neither Shauna nor any other major character has spoken extensively about it in the present. Some of this may be due to trauma — there’s a very good chance that this baby is no longer alive.

No matter what happens here in the future, we do tend to think that most of the Yellowjackets are going to do their best to rally around Shauna and help her during this particular moment. While a lot of them are young, they still are aware of just how important a moment this is — and also, they’re going to want to rally around Shauna to make sure that she is okay. Sentiments could change later, but we want to hope that this could be a positive moment … but that’s assuming that the baby is okay. After everything that she has gone through, at this point it makes sense for there to be at least a few concerns over this.

In the end, let’s just hope that the story lives up to all of the long-term hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets, including other theories about the future

What do you think is going to happen moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

What are some of your big theories right now when it comes to Shauna’s baby? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember that we’ll have some other updates coming soon enough.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







