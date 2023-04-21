Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: The Antler Queen’s shadow…

Given the lack of major Antler Queen reveals on Yellowjackets season 2 as of late, doesn’t it make sense we got something in episode 5? We tend to think so!

However, this didn’t quite happen in the way in which you would have imagined. Just consider some of what happened here! Right as Natalie laid her head on Lottie’s lap, you could see her cut to the younger version of herself. Meanwhile, the shadow of the Antler Queen slowly appeared in the scene.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

How are you meant to interpret this? Well, the easy explanation that we can offer at the moment is rather simple — let’s just say for a moment that Lottie knows everything in the wilderness is coming back. With that, she could be recognizing that she is about to become the Antler Queen once more. It doesn’t feel like something she really wants. She enjoys her knew life … or whatever it is that can be said about that life.

Or, can you also argue that it’s possible that the Antler Queen is someone else? Strange as it may seem on the surface, but we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we were to learn that someone else had on the headdress and Lottie is afraid of their return. Of course, who that someone happens to be would be an interesting mystery. Remember for a moment here that Taissa has shown herself to have some leadership skills. We’re not sure that Van has the personality for it, but Shauna? We know a good bit of what she is capable of already at this point.

We just hope that we get at least SOME answers on this mystery before we get to the end of the year…

Related – Check out some other information on Yellowjackets right now, including more information on what lies ahead

What do you think about the Antler Queen reveal following the events of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







