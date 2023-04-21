Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: Is Crystal dead? What Misty did

We figured that Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 on Showtime was going to contain a few different twists; yet, we didn’t anticipate Crystal’s death.

Obviously, this character was introduced this season as a “new” survivor of the plane crash, someone who was there but never featured until now. There was obviously a reason for her season 2 presence, but we had some big questions as to why she was there. We never anticipate she’d be gone so soon!

Also, how it happened was pretty dark in its own right, as Misty, feeling connected to her, decided that she would disclose her darkest secret: Destroying the emergency transmitter. She is the reason why everyone was stranded there and, of course, Crystal didn’t take to that well. This led to Misty scrambling and trying to bribe her to keep her secret.

At the end of the exchange, Misty threatened that she was going to kill her, not realizing that she was backing Crystal off of a cliff into the snow and ice below. She certainly looked dead based on what we saw and for Misty’s sake, she probably needed that. The moment that someone else finds out the truth about what she did with the plan, they will probably kill her.

With this, the first Yellowjacket death of the season is here — we can’t count Jackie, since she technically died at the end of season 1. We don’t think that anyone is going to be that sad to lose Crystal given that she is a fairly new character and yet, her death explains further why Misty is the way that she is now. The one person she had who was close to her friend is someone she killed, even on accident.

Are you shocked that Crystal died over the course of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 on Showtime?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

