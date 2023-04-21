Succession season 4: Was Kendall’s name crossed out? Evidence

As we get ourselves prepared for Sunday night’s Succession season 4 episode on HBO, why not tackle a Kendall Roy debate further! Was his name crossed out or underlined by his late father?

Well, let’s start with this: We understand exactly why this would be obsessed over, both by the show’s characters and also the internet. Why wouldn’t it be? This is a fun subject for discussion and exactly the sort of thing that the writers would love to spend a reasonable amount of time on.

With all of this being said, let’s just go ahead and admit that it’s honestly rather hard to make a case for it being underlined. Why would Logan feel the need to do this? Isn’t there value in just it saying Kendall’s name alone? You can argue that he appreciated on some level Jeremy Strong’s character attempting to rebel against him on this past season of the show. After all, it showed more of a “killer” instinct.

It makes more sense, however, that he wanted to negate his previous word entirely, but wanted everything else he wrote down to still matter. He may not have wasted time putting together something else — hence, crossing out the name. This makes the most sense to us, but because every single person on the show is invested in the future here, they will interpret all of this precisely how they choose to. This is what makes it all so chaotic, but from our vantage point, also so deliciously entertaining.

What makes this even crazier now is simply this: Trying to figure out exactly how this will be used either for or against the Roy family moving forward.

What do you think is going on when it comes to Kendall’s name on Succession?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

