Station 19 season 6 episode 15: Who is Chaos Kate Powell?

At the very end of tonight’s Station 19 season 6 episode 15, we had a chance to meet a new face at the firehouse in Chaos Kate Powell. Well, who is she?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that she is someone with ties to some characters on the show — and she seemed to draw quite the reaction from others. Let’s just say that she’s got a reputation, which is something that she may be trying to shed a little bit. After all, she’s claiming that the “chaos” part of her is in the past — but is it really?

Based on what we’re seeing and hearing right now, we’re going to have a chance to learn more about her when the show returns to ABC in two weeks — and maybe get some more backstory here and there along the way. We do tend to think that the writers have some big plans for her through the rest of the season and who knows? She could be a part of the already-renewed season 7.

In the end, we do like the idea of someone coming at this point to mix things up — every series out there needs an infusion of new blood every now and then.

Of course…

We recognize that there is plenty of other drama happening on the show right now. After all, we are in a situation where Ben got hurt tonight, Maya and Carina are working on their relationship, and there is a lot of conflict when it comes to how Natasha is going to be able to move forward or deal with rampant sexism and mistreatment.

So yea — “chaos” does actually seem like the perfect word to use in reference to where Station 19 is at right now, let alone where it could go moving forward.

