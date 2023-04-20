Station 19 season 6 episode 16 return date: ‘Dirty Laundry’

Following what you saw tonight, are you curious to learn the Station 19 season 6 episode 16 return date over at ABC?

First things first, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way here: There is no installment on the air next week. What’s going on there? Well, it’s as simple as the NFL Draft being on and there not being any space on the network for anything more. Rest assured that there will be some more good stuff coming, but you’ll have to wait until we get around to Thursday, May 4 in order to see it.

Want to get some more details all about what’s ahead? Well, the title for the next installment is “Dirty Laundry” and the Station 19 season 6 episode 16 synopsis gives you more insight as to what lies ahead:

The team responds to a tragic freeway pileup. Andy helps Natasha face the fallout of a recent decision just as Ben deals with the fallout of his own.

The good news is that Ben is even still around, given that there were some reasons why we were worried about him. (Heck, he and Bailey both are going through it at this point.)

Is there going to be a shocking conclusion to this season?

Well, for the time being that is absolutely something that we’re banking on, largely because it’s what we’ve seen happen with this franchise so many other times over the years. We’re bracing ourselves for something big, but we also hope that it propels certain characters into a positive direction. One of the things that we’ve seen with the show over time is characters slowly ascend up the ladder — not just in terms of their career, but also what they want from life. Here is to hoping that continues.

What do you most want to see as we move into Station 19 season 6 episode 16 as we move forward?

Is there any one thing you most want before the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







