Station 19 season 6 episode 15: Carina, Maya take steps forward

We knew entering tonight’s Station 19 season 6 episode 15 that there was a difficult road ahead for Maya and Carina. After all, consider the circumstances! These are two people who have gone through a lot over the past several months and because of this, there was no way that they could just sit back and say that they would be instantly better.

Yet, we like to think that what we saw for the two parties tonight was some sort of significant step forward. After all, the two had a really romantic and fun day where they were able to get past some of what they’ve gone through … but the past was still there. So were the memories.

So where did this go in the end? Well, that’s rather simple: To a place where Carina realized that she wasn’t ready to move back in with her wife, at least not yet. Maya replied by saying she understood, and that it could still be a road ahead for the two of them — but she is happy to be on the road.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and see what the future holds here! We are so excited to dive a little bit further into happier times for this relationship and for the time being, we do think that the two are going to get there. While it may not seem this way on the surface, we do tend to think that what they’ve gone through will help them in the long run. It’s allowed Maya to get real help to take on some of what she’s been going through for so many years — including things that were present even prior to her being with Carina.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and be grateful for the progress tonight.

