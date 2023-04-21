Survivor 44 episode 9 preview: Is Carolyn in the best spot?

Next on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Survivor 44 episode 9 arrive — so who is actually in a really perfect spot leading up to it?

Well, let’s just say that at the moment, almost all eyes are going to be on Carolyn and all things considered, there’s a pretty specific reason for it. She’s played a pretty fantastic game for most of the season, and she’s still in this great spot where everyone is downplaying her as a threat. She also still has an immunity idol that she has told no one about — that’s a hard secret to keep forever! Just take a look at what happened with Danny on this past installment of the show.

Moving forward, Carolyn is in a prime spot just because the Ratu and Soka members of the merged tribe seem content to go after each other and for another week, that may still be the case. Yet, eventually she’ll have to make more overt moves — otherwise, you do run the risk that people don’t recognize your game fully at the end. (We’re still shocked that Gabler pulled that off, and while Carolyn is a much better player than him, there are no guarantees.)

To get a few more details now about this upcoming episode, Carolyn aside, check out the Survivor 44 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Under the Wing of a Dragon” – Castaways must negotiate to earn a big pot of rice for the entire tribe. Then, the castaways will need to put their best foot forward to earn immunity at the next tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 26 , (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There’s not a lot to go on here, so let’s just say this: Does anyone else immediately think of Coach when there is an episode with “dragon” in the title? Is that just us? Well, let’s just say that here we are with all of this.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering Survivor 44 episode 9?

Do you think that Carolyn is in a perfect spot in the game? Share now in the comments, and also come back for more.

