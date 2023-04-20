Given how quickly we got the immunity challenge on Survivor 44 episode 8, we were very curious as to what lied ahead.

Just as Danny let loose a nasty fart in the final part of this challenge, we were starting to feel like this episode was a fart in its own right. Why was almost half the episode spent there? We were starting to worried that Carson was going to be medically evacuated and nothing else would even matter. Because there were already two evacuations this season, there wasn’t really any room for them to get rid of two players in this episode.

Luckily, Carson’s evacuation didn’t happen and we were left with one of the most straightforward Tribal Council scenarios out there. The former Ratu wanted to go after the former Soka, and vice-versa. This meant that Carson, Yam Yam, and Carolyn were in the middle.

Where things got messy was Danny telling Heidi that he had an idol … and then Heidi told Yam Yam and Carson for some reason. That could get their trust, but it’s also a signal that Danny is suddenly a serious threat all of a sudden. He was suddenly a target when originally, Frannie was the target because she was such a major threat. Brandon was the person viewed as the threat at Ratu, so this really came down to what the Tika trio really wanted to do.

So what actually happened?

Well, Danny did play his idol, and he chose to do this for Frannie — he kept true to what was his original plan here. Also, the plan actually worked. The Tika tribe did not end up spreading this around and with that, the Tika trio ended up getting what they wanted at the end of the day here. Brandon is gone, and they didn’t have to show their cards in the process.

