Station 19 renewed for season 7 at ABC! New showrunners named

Just in case you were wondering about the long-term future of Station 19 while watching tonight’s episode, there is good news coming your way!

According to a report from Deadline, the firefighter drama now has an official season 7 renewal, which has been in the works for a good while and was thought of as a foregone conclusion. The only reason for the wait (after all, Grey’s Anatomy was already renewed) was so that an exact episode count could be figured out. ABC has yet to close what that will be moving forward.

To go along with the renewal, we also have more news as to who will be running the show after Krista Vernoff’s departure: executive producer / head writer Zoanne Clack and then also Peter Paige, best known for being an EP on The Fosters.

Given that moving forward you’re going to see Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have different showrunners for the first time in years, we’d be surprised if there is the same number of crossovers to what we have seen in the past. We’re just going to be happy to enjoy the show that is directly in front of us and in some ways, it would probably help each one of these shows to have an opportunity to stand a little bit more on its own.

An important thing to remember here

There is no definite premiere date for the next season of Station 19 and regrettably, you could be waiting a good while in order to get it. Because of an impending writers’ strike, there is at least a good chance that some things could get delayed behind the scenes. There’s a chance that there will be a fall schedule revealed at some point next month, but let’s just say that we’d take a wait-and-see approach with that for the time being.

What do you think about Station 19 getting an official season 7 renewal over at ABC?

