Is Jason George leaving Station 19? Did Ben Warren actually die?

Is Jason George leaving Station 19 following the events of tonight’s episode? Just based on the promo alone, we understand the fear!

Going into tonight’s episode, it is obvious and apparent that the writers want you to be worried about the fate of Ben Warren and honestly, why wouldn’t you be? This is a show that has proven over the years that they will kill people off, even if they are beloved characters you’ve come to love watching over the years.

With Ben in particular, his presence is all the more important given what he also means over on the flagship Grey’s Anatomy. He was over there prior to the firefighter spin-off even starting, and that is before you mention that he is married still to Miranda Bailey — who is obviously going through a lot on her own.

For the time being, we’re still confident that Ben will be okay and that the promo is just trying to throw us for a loop. We’ll just have to see whether or not that turns out to be true over the course of the night.

So what happened to Ben?

Entering tonight’s Station 19 episode, were you worried that Jason George would be leaving?

(Photo: ABC.)

