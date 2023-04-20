Fire Country season 1 episode 19 video: Bode, Gabriela in trouble?

As we get prepared for Fire Country season 1 episode 19 to arrive on CBS in the near future, we know there is hope around Bode and Gabriela. Why wouldn’t there be? There are a ton of people rooting for them to be together and it’s not that hard in order to understand why.

However, there are also some clear obstacles ahead for the two of them, and we can’t just here and say that some of those problems are going to go away. Some of the biggest ones tie back far to the pair’s past.

In a new sneak peek for Friday’s new episode (watch at Us Weekly), Gabriela confesses to him that the night they first met, she was the one who turned him in — something that he isn’t that surprised by. They didn’t know each other then, and she was doing what she thought was the right thing at the time.

However, she’s now at a point where she is lying to her dad, and is starting to wonder whether or not she can keep living within any sort of gray area. To call this relationship complicated isn’t it even doing it justice — they clearly care about each other, but there are also a lot of major bumps in the road they have to navigate. The biggest thing that Bode can do for now is not spread a lot of talk about their relationship around and at present, this is what he is trying to do.

The biggest obstacle they face

It’s clear that after Bode’s parole hearing (which will happen in the finale), there is a chance for everything to change for the two of them. However, there is also no guarantee that said hearing is going to go according to plan! It is a lot to bank on something like this.

