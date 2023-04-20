Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: An A-List surprise?

Entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu, we already know that there are some big-time stars that are turning up. After all, Paul Rudd is reprising his role of Broadway actor / murder victim Ben from the season 2 finale, and Meryl Streep will have a prominent role as a theater performer in her own right.

As exciting as all of this is, are we potentially going to also see another big-time celebrity turning up at the end of the season? There is at least a good chance of that…

In a post on Twitter, Jackie Hoffman (who plays Uma on the series) had the following to say:

“What a great season wrap day on [Only Murders]. [Selena Gomez] told me I was awesome, I did a scene with a major A list surprise person, And I didn’t eat anything!”

Now, the fact that she has “surprise” in the tweet is pretty important, given that the bulk of us know already about Rudd and Streep stopping by. This show has already shown a real knack for getting huge names to appear, which we assume is due to 1) the star power it already has and 2) the opportunity to take part in a really-beloved show. It’s almost impossible to speculate as to who it could be, but we wonder if they’re someone who already knows or has worked with Steve Martin, Martin Short, or Selena Gomez. We do tend to think that has enabled Hulu and the producers to cast who they have so far.

Theoretically, it is possible that this person won’t be turning up in the finale, as we suggest in the title. However, filming is winding down for the season now and unless the cast and crew are shooting out of order, this makes the most sense. Also, this is a great way to use A-listers to both tie up this season and potentially set the stage for more. (As of this writing, though, Only Murders in the Building has not been renewed for a season 4.)

Who do you think we could see at the end of Only Murders in the Building season 3?

(Photo: Hulu.)

