Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: Was Javi in secret bunker?

As we all get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5 in a matter of hours, why not talk here about Javi for a moment?

After all, the Showtime drama has already done at least one thing that we did not expect here, as they brought the character back out of hiding really early. Who anticipated that? Not only did he emerge thanks to Van and Taissa tracking him down, but we were shocked that he wasn’t in as terrible health as he should have been. Remember that this is a guy who, in theory, was spending a couple of months completely on his own, out in the middle of nowhere.

So what is going on here? Is everything quite as it seems?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

It’s often fun to go crazy with various theories here and there, so why not go ahead and do that here? There were teases once upon a time with this show suggesting that the Yellowjackets were not alone out in the wilderness, and we may be closer at this point to seeing that pay off. It would explain further how Javi is alive — there could be a bunker, a mine, or something to that degree where he has been hiding out. Other people may even be helping him.

Before anyone asks, we don’t think that this is going to turn out to be anything quite like what we saw in Lost. We almost wonder if Javi was experimented on or had something else traumatizing happen to him. After all, just think for a moment about how traumatized he looked when he met the group — he almost looked like he didn’t know who they were anymore! Isn’t that frightening to anyone else out there?

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding Yellowjackets, including more on the future

As we move further into Yellowjackets season 2, do you think we will learn more about Javi?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







