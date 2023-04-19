Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: ‘Family Matters’ sneak peeks

In just a couple of days you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 arrive on CBS. Want to know more about it right now?

Well, today the folks at the network shared some of the latest sneak peeks for “Family Matters” and through those, we do at least have a slightly better sense of what lies ahead for certain characters.

Jamie and Eddie – Did Vanessa Ray’s character make a promise to a man during a case that she cannot keep? That seems to be what one preview is indicating and to the surprise of no one, this causes tension between her and her husband. She is not a detective so in the event she also starts acting like one, that causes some problems of its own. We do still wonder if Eddie could get to that spot down the road, but we tend to think that the writers like having at least one main character being out on patrol.

Erin – Peter Herrmann is going to be back once again as Jack Boyle but this time around, it’s in a professional capacity rather than a personal one. Right when Erin thinks that there’s nothing else the DA’s Office can do, a wrongful death lawsuit enters the picture.

Frank – What is the Commissioner going to do about a sudden influx of immigrants in the city? How do you properly police the situation? There is such a mixture of real-world acts and politics here that is uncomfortable for him, but Baker reminds him that for many immigrants, New York City is viewed as a beacon of hope. They have a certain duty to do right by this, even if finding enough cops to help could prove to be a logistical nightmare.

Oh, and of course Frank will clash with Mayor Chase — that’s a given.

Want to watch these sneak peeks for yourself? You can do that at the official Blue Bloods YouTube channel.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

