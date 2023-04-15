Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 promo: Frank vs. Mayor Chase

Following tonight’s repeat on CBS we had a chance to see the first Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 promo — so what’s ahead? Well, stop us when this one sounds familiar: Frank Reagan is going to be doing battle with Mayor Chase.

If there is one big thing that we have come to learn from this show over the years, it’s pretty simple: No matter who the Mayor is, there will be conflict between them and the Commissioner at 1 Police Plaza — and there are often a number of different reasons for it. This time around, it is due to Chase wanting more police resources that are readily available.

There could be a topical nature to a part of this story, as it will begin when a sudden influx of immigrants arrives in New York City. As a result of that, the Mayor wants to ensure that the NYPD has as many people ready as possible to handle any issues that come along the way. However, that’s not something that Frank seems to think will be feasible. Things get heated — let’s just say there’s a lot of shouting involved.

Is there going to be some sort of compromise at the end of the day here? Just like this is a familiar storyline, there is probably going to be a familiar resolution here. We’ve seen this show so many times where the characters in conflict find a way to bridge the gap with one another. Both Frank and the Mayor fundamentally do want the same thing, and the only way in which they really differ is how they go about it.

Why can’t the show deliver longer promos?

That remains the biggest question we have, given that we have even seen short promos similar to this one before! It’s pretty maddening, and it’s a symptom of either budget cuts or CBS realizing they want to use that promo time on other things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

