Is Giancarlo Esposito leaving The Mandalorian following the events of the season 3 finale, and is Moff Gideon really dead?

Last season, we did see this character defeated in a pretty significant manner. However, at the end of the day he escaped and came roaring back for season 3. Let’s just say that this is not going to happen this time around, at least based on what we saw in the finale.

Mandalorians are stronger together — that was what Bo-Katan said as Din Djarin came in and, with the help of Grogu, a vessel, and plenty of fire, helped to take care of Moff once and for all. The Child then protected both Bo-Katan and Mando was a protective field, and they all survive and live to fight another day.

Now, in theory Gideon could still be out there, but we just don’t foresee that happening this time around. There are only so many times you can defeat the same character and have it feel effective. With that in mind, moving forward it makes a lot more sense if there is a new adversary and Gideon is truly gone.

Of course, we should also note that Esposito is a really busy guy, even with Better Call Saul over and his major arc on The Boys done for the time being. He played a great role here, and we know that few people inhabit baddies quite like him.

At the end of the day, though, we do tend to think that we’re done with Moff Gideon’s story, and we’ll believe that he is dead until the show tells us otherwise. Kudos to Esposito for giving us one final, awesome battle — we just wish there was more of him during this season as a whole.

