Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10: Series finale expectations

Come midnight the Star Trek: Picard series finale is going to be here, and there is a lot to be prepared for on an emotional level.

So what can you expect to see here? Well, let’s just say that so many familiar faces are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to finding Jack and in the end, also working to save Planet Earth at the very last moment. This episode, titled “The Last Generation,” is going to be both nostalgic but also meaningful and forward-facing all at the same time. There is a lot that it will be working to accomplish both in terms of resolving this story and also everything that came before.

We certainly think that the show has done a great job of setting the stakes, but also really working this season to give so many fans everything that they always wanted. There’s a reason why season 3 of Picard has been one of the most well-reviewed of the Paramount+ shows so far, and why we’re also deeply sad that it’s ending.

Then again, it’s also easy to just be grateful that the show ever happened in the first place — isn’t it such a surprise that we got more stories from Jean-Luc Picard? We expect a lot of action based on the promo (watch here), just as we expect a few more surprise callbacks.

Will there be room open for a possible spin-off?

Absolutely, but we can’t sit here and say that it is anywhere near confirmed. Nothing is being worked on, but showrunner Terry Matalas has expressed his interest in doing a Star Trek: Legacy show down the line. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

