Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 (finale): The Last Generation

What’s in a name? That is something that Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 is going to create discussion about with “The Last Generation.”

On the surface, you can argue that there is no better name for this series finale, as it serves as an outstanding culmination both for this series and also the original crew from The Next Generation, which has been such a huge part of this final season.

Also, consider the double-meaning here for the word “last.” This could mean the generation before — i.e. Picard and some of his friends and crewmates. Yet, it can also suggest a sense of ominous finality. Is this the last generation of people to experience this universe as it is? Well, that would need to be further defined given that we know already of story beyond this.

There are, more than likely, further meanings to this title that have yet to be revealed, but this serves as a perfect bookend to where Jean-Luc’s story first began. It also serves as a great reminder of the importance of getting final-season news in advance. When this story was written, it was 100% clear that it would be the end … at least of the story in its present form. Showrunner Terry Matalas has talked in the past about a hypothetical Star Trek: Legacy series that could feature some familiar faces, but that is purely theoretical and nothing is in development.

With the setup following episode 9 we are confident that this final episode should be emotional, tear-inducing, but also perhaps hopeful in some measure. Think about Sir Patrick Stewart’s character and what he has stood for over several decades. There is an irony in mentioning the word legacy here, largely in that legacy will probably be considered with every line and moment during this final chapter.

