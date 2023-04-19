The Conners season 5 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on The Conners season 5 episode 21, you are going to see a story that is pretty darn pivotal for the future of the story. After all, this is the penultimate one for the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale.

For the time being, we know that there is no official renewal for a season 6 and yet, it feels like somewhat of a foregone conclusion. There are negotiations being had about the future already, and it’s our hope that everything will get resolved by the time that we get around to the finale.

Now, for the time being, let’s look a little bit more at the near future. The title for this upcoming episode is “Dating, Drinking and Grifter Logic,” and you can check out the synopsis below:

Neville confronts Jackie about loaning Dan money. Elsewhere, Darlene attempts to play matchmaker for Mark.

Of course, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of different twists and turns throughout this half-hour, and also a few storylines that ABC is not teeing up as of yet.

So what can we say about the finale right now?

Well, the title here is “The Grad Finale” — we also have a synopsis below with more insight all about it:

As Mark’s graduation approaches, he considers his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Louise plans a big graduation ceremony at the Lunch Box.

Doesn’t graduation feel like the perfect ending to the season? If nothing else, you can consider this the closing of one door and a chance to open another. We’ll see exactly where things go by the time that we reach the ending here.

