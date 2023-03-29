The Conners season 6: Promising news for a renewal?

The Conners season 6 may not be a sure thing at ABC at the moment, but it certainly feels like we are moving in that direction.

Want more evidence? Then just go ahead and check out a new report from Deadline, one that notes that the John Goodman – Sara Gilbert series is currently in the process of getting some new deals negotiated for the show to come back. This is a drawn-out and complicated process, so don’t be shocked if it takes a little while for things to be tied up here.

So why does the cast have to be negotiated with in such a way? Well, most network shows sign their casts to multi-year deals from the start, but the situation surrounding The Conners is a little bit different. Because this current cast technically began as a part of a Roseanne revival, this has never been looked at as a typical show. Luckily, it does at least still seem like everyone enjoys making the show and the folks at the network still are happy to keep inviting them back. All of that remains a cause for optimism, and we’ll just have to see some of where things go from here on out.

So if we do see a decision made down the road here, when is it going to happen? Most likely we’ll learn by the end of next month but no matter what, don’t be altogether worried. With The Goldbergs ending this year we don’t see the network tying up another one of their long-running comedies for now. They can continue to move forward with this show and then also Abbott Elementary as their anchors — in the end, they can find a way to make some other new and returning shows work around them.

When is the show going to be back with new episodes?

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for at least a little while. New episodes are going to resume in one week’s time on April 5.

Are you hoping that we will get news on The Conners season 6 at ABC down the road?

Are you hoping that we will get news on The Conners season 6 at ABC down the road?

