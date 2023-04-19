Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 air date: A hiatus ahead for ‘Qui’?

If you are looking ahead towards Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6, let’s just say we’ve got a little bit of bad news today. After all, you will be waiting a while in order to see it!

We know that with a show like this, there is often an expectation that you will get new installments week in and week out. That is not necessarily the cast here. Per Showtime’s official website, season 2 episode 6 (titled “Qui”) is not going to be streaming until Friday, May 5. That means that following this weekend’s “Two Truths and a Lie,” you will have a week where the drama is off the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So why are we getting a hiatus wedged right into the middle of the season? This may be a frustrating answer for a lot of citizen detectives out there, but the reality here is that sometimes, there is no super-great reason for a break. It just happens, and it gives the folks over in post-production more time to get the rest of the season together. Given that Yellowjackets season 2 did not wrap production until February, it is certainly possible that this time was 100% needed.

Sometimes, we do see instances where shows leave people off on a pretty shocking note leading into a hiatus. Is there at least a chance that we see something in that vein here? We wouldn’t be altogether surprised about it. Of course, with a show like this you can make the argument that there is going to be some sort of jaw-dropping moment at just about every part in the story possible.

Related – Check out some more news on Yellowjackets, including a few more details on what’s ahead later this week

Are you shocked that there is going to be some sort of hiatus as we get further into Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







