Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see it back alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD after a hiatus?

Well, it goes without saying, but of course we’re excited to have these shows back! Unfortunately, it’s just not going to be tonight. This is actually one of the bigger hiatuses that we’ve had all season, and the plan is for them all to return come May 3.

If there is any silver lining we can share in here, it’s simply a matter of this: Once the show is back, there are going to be new episodes for the rest of the season. These shows have all been renewed for another season already, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just think about what’s happening when it comes to the story!

To better set the stage for some of that, go ahead and check out synopses for all three of these upcoming May 3 episodes below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 19, TBD – 05/03/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The fate of the hospital rests on the vote of an incapacitated board member. Archer helps a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Hannah treats the woman’s pregnant daughter. Charles encounters a schizophrenic patient with a serious hearing impairment. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19, “Take a Shot at the King” – 05/03/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire. After his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future. Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 19, “The Bleed Valve” – 05/03/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s worlds collide when there’s a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside, which leaves a child dead. Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together. TV-14

Remember — all three of these shows have four more episodes to come this season … and of course, we are anticipating a cliffhanger at the end.

