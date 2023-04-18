The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): Runtime; cliffhanger?

In just a matter of hours you are going to be seeing The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 arrive on Disney+. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that once more, this episode is going to be available at the aforementioned streaming service as midnight. This will also be (of course) one of the most important episodes of the year. It’s the finale! Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have the challenge of trying to tie together a lot of the loose ends that we have seen so far.

With that being said, is it going to tie together everything? Well, that feels unlikely, given that there is presumably more of the franchise coming. We’ve heard already about a movie that could feature several properties set during the same timeline, and it feels like a season 4 is happening given that a lot of scripts for it have already been written.

So just how long of an episode are we going to get? Given that this is the season 3 finale, we’re of course in a spot here where we wonder a good bit about whether or not we’re going to get some sort of extended episode designed to feel almost like a movie in its own right.

Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case. According to a Twitter user with a reliable history of sharing runtimes, this episode is going to run for just under 39 minutes. This is not even the longest episode of the season, and as a result of this, we tend to think that the bulk of the story is going to blow by. We’re not sure that we’re ready for that, but we’re also not ready for the end of this show in general, even if it is temporary based on most reporting.

