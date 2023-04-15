The Mandalorian season 4 premiere date: Our early expectations

Even though The Mandalorian season 4 is still not 100% official over at Disney+, is it too early to start wondering about premiere dates? Personally, we don’t quite think so!

As for the reasoning why, it is rather simple: Jon Favreau has already penned the entire upcoming season and given the rampant popularity of the Star Wars series, it is a foregone conclusion it will come back. Could the story change from its original plan? In theory sure, and we do wonder whether the polarizing nature of season 3 will influence anything.

Yet, for the time being, you can still assume that we are going to get more and with that, it all comes down to when these episodes will film and then premiere.

Is it theoretically possible that we could see the fourth season by the end of next year? In theory sure, but it would probably take production getting underway in the coming months. Just like every other show within the greater Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian requires an extensive amount of post-production so even once filming is done, there is still a considerable amount of work to do.

What also could complicate things

Later this year, Pedro Pascal’s schedule becomes much busier thanks to The Last of Us season 2. Now, it’s true that he is not always the performer under the suit, and that was the case even more for season 3 since he balanced the two shows at once. Still, what if Din Djarin removes his helmet for some span of time? What also do think that you want Pascal out there and there is a certain part of this that has to be considered in some shape or form.

One other thing to wonder about is a team-up movie between multiple properties that Dave Filoni is working on, plus some other potential surprise we learn about during the season 3 finale. We’re sure that Disney has a clear plan for all of this, but they may not share that with us for a little while. It could easily be 2025 when The Mandalorian returns and we would not be shocked.

