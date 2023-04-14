The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): EP’s big tease!

As you get yourselves prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 on Disney+ next week, brace yourselves for something huge. This is the finale, and whatever happens from here will likely set the stage for some other stuff ahead.

Technically, we’re aware that there is no season 4 as of yet, but that feels like a foregone conclusion at the moment. We also know that Dave Filoni is going to eventually be working on some sort of other big project that will feature multiple series set within the same timeline.

So while of course Filoni could not share many specifics about the finale in a new interview with Collider, there are a few different things you should know. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re going to be left with room for a lot of reflection after what happens:

“They’ll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there’s the moment you’re in it when you’re cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there’s a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it’s an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about.”

Ultimately, all of this sounds like it could help to set up Ahsoka, but at the same time also give us a better idea of what a season 4 could look like. We do think it would benefit the show to send us on a new adventure for Din Djarin and Grogu — or, at the very least, one that looks and feels a little bit different, and more focused, than this go-around.

