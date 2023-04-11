The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): How will it end?

As we do get ourselves prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8, one thing does stand out above everything else: It is the finale. The end of the show is coming (at least for the time being), and we have to prepare for that.

If you are the producers and also Disney+, you have to be crossing your fingers and hoping that this story really delivers. After all, there has been a lot of criticism for season 3, starting with the fact that the title character really hasn’t been that involved. It is possible that changes for the finale, especially based on what we’ve seen around Mandalore as of right now. It certainly feels like the right thing to do would be putting him in the spotlight — but is it too little, too late?

Given that The Mandalorian has allowed us to have some huge surprises in the past, we have to think that some more of them could be coming — we’d absolutely love for that to be the case! We also do think this episode needs to be a little bit longer to satisfy the journey we’ve been on.

Is any of this going to be enough to satisfy those who said that this season suffers from a lack of focus? Hardly, but it would at least leave this season on a high note and get people a little more excited for whatever is coming up next. At this point, you have to take what you can get.

What does lie ahead?

While we know that a movie is being planned for some of these live-action Disney+ properties set in this time around, we think the next order of business could still also a be a season 4. There is, at least for the time being, no real ending in sight.

Where do you think things are going to go as we move into The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8?

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

