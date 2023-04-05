The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Disney+ you are going to be seeing The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, and it goes without saying that this one will be big.

How big are we talking about here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that this is the penultimate story of the season. Whatever happens is going to carry over to the finale, and we absolutely hope that there are some big things that we have a chance to see from start to finish.

At the center of the storyline right now seems to be the attempts to take back Mandalore, and we absolutely do hope that we have a chance to see that happen this season. You see, things have been moving rather slowly so far, and you can argue that it’s too much of a drag. While this week’s installment was fun, it took a little while before we got to the big moment with the darksaber at the end.

Our hope is just that these two episodes will be the largest in scale this season and with Mandalore re-taken, there can be a chance for some different adventures and ideas moving into a season 4.

Is there a season 4?

We should note that technically, nothing is 100% confirmed there at this given moment in time. However, it does feel pretty likely that this is something that we’re going to have a chance to see. This is still an incredibly popular show despite the polarizing nature of this season.

Given where The Mandalorian fits within the show’s timeline, we are not anticipating that these two episodes are going to be completely redefine the Star Wars universe as a whole. Yet, there’s still a chance for there to be a good many fun moments.

Related – Get some more news on this week’s The Mandalorian, including roles from Lizzo as well as Jack Black

What are you most excited to see moving into The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 on Disney+?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







