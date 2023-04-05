The Mandalorian season 3: Who are Jack Black, Lizzo playing?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 was undoubtedly weird, but it did feature some notable appearances from Jack Black and Lizzo. The two are some of the bigger names we’ve seen as guest stars this season, but who did they play?

Well, let’s just say that the comedic actor and the popular singer were leaders — both royalty and democratically elected all at once on the planet of Plazir-15. Captain Bombardier (Black) and the Duchess (Lizzo) were the two aforementioned rulers, and they did hand over quite the interesting offer to Din Djarin and Bo-Katan. If they could help the planet with their droid problem, they could gain some additional allies in their hopes of re-taking Mandalore.

If you are watching The Mandalorian largely to enjoy worlds and see new characters, there is a reasonably good chance that you like what this episode brought to the table. With that being said, there are plenty of others out there who are going to think that this episode is a little too strange for its own good.

Over the course of the past few weeks, we have heard the producers for The Mandalorian note repeatedly that there is no specific plan for the future of the show, and this season really feels like a reminder of that. For much of it, there hasn’t been that clear of a direction as to what is going on here. We have the loose story of trying to retake Mandalore, but that is more or less it. The show’s also been about Bo-Katan this season just as much as Din, which isn’t that big of an issue given that she is a great character — yet, it’s still worth pointing out.

Despite the weirdness of this episode, we certainly would not criticize Lizzo or Jack Black for it — they didn’t everything that you could have wanted from them, all things considered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

