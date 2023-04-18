Yellowstone season 5: Is it final season on Paramount Network?

Is Yellowstone season 5 going to be the final season on the Paramount Network? Let’s just say there are rumors out there on that very thing.

According to a report from the New York Post, the iconic Kevin Costner series is going to end after the remaining episodes of season 5. Despite this being the biggest show on all of cable, there still could be some steam behind this particular scuttlebutt.

What is the primary issue with the future of Yellowstone at the moment? Let’s just say that it comes down to the long-term future if Costner is not around. The aforementioned report claims that the actor would be back to finish season 5, but that’s more or less it for this particular story. It is possible that scheduling issues could make future seasons untenable, but we tend to think there is more going on here than just that.

Spin-off potential

What we think is ultimately going to happen here is that we’re going to see Yellowstone transition into something a little different, potentially set around the 6666 ranch or some other location.

The financial reason behind such a move is clear — if Paramount Network moves forward with a different show rather than Yellowstone, they can house it at their own streaming service. Meanwhile, they could bring back several familiar faces and also potentially cast Matthew McConaughey.

While none of this is confirmed and may not be for some time, it all makes a reasonable amount of sense. That is especially the case when you think about a lot of the rumors around the future that we have heard discussed over the past few months, ever since the first reports emerged about Costner’s schedule putting a stop to season 5 production. (An attorney for the actor has dismissed some of the claims regarding how many days he is willing to work.)

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

