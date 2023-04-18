The Good Doctor season 6: Did Glassman have a mini-stroke?

On tonight’s The Good Doctor season 6 episode, we learned some bad news when it comes to Dr. Glassman — his true diagnosis. We know that he doesn’t have cancer, but there is another problem that came out — and one Shaun realized through a speech about baseball of all things.

At the end of the episode, Dr. Murphy realized that the issues with Glassman’s memory were the result of a mini-stroke, and that the radiation he received for the cancer were helping to disguise it upon first glance. He was still a brilliant surgeon, but the damage here was permanent and as a result of that, his entire future in medicine starts to be a little more compromised.

As Lim told Shaun at the end of the episode, he really should not be doing surgeries anymore. After that, though, we see in the preview for what’s ahead that he still is — not only that, but he’s threatening to sue the hospital if they fire him.

So why is Glassman so resistant to what could be a clear problem? He feels like Shaun is working obsessively to take away something from him when it is not needed. In his mind, he is more than capable of doing his job — he just did it tonight!

Also, remember for a moment here that this is a prideful guy who also wants to go out on his own terms. The last thing he wants is to be in a situation where someone else forces him to leave. Shaun is acting out of concern, but Glassman does not see that. Instead, he is potentially setting himself up for a relationship that could be severed right before he and Lea welcome their baby into the world — and that is going to be difficult.

