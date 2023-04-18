Virgin River season 6: Could it have more episodes?

Technically, we know that we’re all still in a spot where we are waiting to see if a Virgin River season 6 renewal happens. Are we optimistic? Sure, since there is almost no tangible reason for Netflix to cancel the show!

With that in mind, we do want to pose another question that is hovering around in our mind: Is it possible that the streaming service ups the episode count here? We wouldn’t be shocked if they did, and for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, we tend to think that Netflix would just like to have more of an extremely popular show that also doesn’t carry with it a super-heavy price tag. It also doesn’t take an extreme amount of time to film episodes here compared to a Stranger Things. Season 5 is going to run for twelve episodes, but isn’t it feasible to think that season 6 could be fourteen without a problem? You’d maybe add another month onto production, at most, and that would probably be it.

The other benefit for the streaming service to do something like this is that it would give them a better opportunity to split up the remaining episodes into chunks. Think about the potential of streaming batches of seven episodes every six months and keeping subscribers around for as long as possible.

What are the odds that Netflix considers this?

We feel confident there will be at least discussions, even if nothing ultimately comes to pass. It would just be a great solution to what is one of their bigger problems: Many of their big-budget shows taking forever to release. Stranger Things and Squid Game take multiple years to make, and it certainly doesn’t seem like another season of Wednesday is coming up soon.

If you’ve got a great brand in Virgin River with a loyal audience, why not consider something in this vein?

Do you think there is a good chance that Virgin River season 6 could do more than twelve episodes?

(Photo: Netflix.)

