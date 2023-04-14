Virgin River season 5, season 6: Schedule discussions, decisions

As we get closer and closer to a potential Virgin River season 5 premiere date announcement, we are obviously starting to get all the more anxious and eager. We want the show back on Netflix in July at the latest, so what is the streaming service waiting for?

Well, we don’t think that the powers-that-be are out to deliver some world-altering surprise here. Given that the fourth season premiered in July, we do tend to think that we’re going to get something similar here. In the end, it just comes down to whether or not Netflix takes a page from YOU and opts to split the season up into parts.

Even if they DO decide to move forward with this, we still think the entirety of the season will air this summer and there is no reason to go in a different direction here.

So with this schedule largely solidified, why not also talk about a possible one for season 6, at least in regards to filming?

We should start off by noting this: If Netflix and the producers have their way, we tend to think that they will get cameras rolling again in Vancouver this summer, even if it is a few weeks later than what they did with season 5. That enables them, after all, to keep their schedule largely the same and beyond just that, it also would make it so that production would wrap before Christmas.

There is one very-clear reason why they would want this: Filming in British Columbia during the winter is rough. If you can help it, you want to avoid it. (One potential hang-up? Whether or not there is a prolonged writers’ strike.)

What it all comes down to

That’s simple: When Netflix decides to renew Virgin River for a season 6. We do think they won’t wait too long to do this, mostly because this show is clearly so profitable and they don’t necessarily have to wait for some of the season 5 numbers to come in.

