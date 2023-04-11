Virgin River season 6: Is it renewed? What Netflix is looking at

When you think about the possibilities of a Virgin River season 6 at Netflix, there’s one thing that feels clear: It’s almost certainly coming back. Based on all the information that we’ve seen so far about the show’s future, there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

As so many of you know already, filming for season 5 is done and has been for some time, leading up to a potential premiere in July. In the time since season 4 launched, we have seen viewership for Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama only continue to expand. Remember that Virgin River was built mostly on the backs of grassroots marketing more than anything else. We’ve also heard from Netflix in the past that this is a significant profit-gainer for them. It generates a lot of subscriptions and views, and it does so without costing anywhere near as much as some other shows like The Witcher and Stranger Things.

Netflix’s drama head Jinny Howe explained to Deadline last year that she anticipated the show having a long life still, and nothing has changed since this point:

“I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show … As long as the audience asks for it and shows up — and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well — it feels like based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us. It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included. So I think as long as that continues to be the case — which we’re very hopeful for — you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.“

The main reason we have not heard of a renewal yet is mostly a matter of timing. Even if nothing is confirmed for months, we’re sure that early discussions are happening so that season 6 could potentially premiere next summer and keep the release window intact.

One thing from Howe’s quote that hasn’t generated as much discussion is the part about characters breaking out — does this mean a possible spin-off is coming? We can’t rule that out but with that being said, you can’t sit here and say, at least for now, that anything is guaranteed. How could you?

So while we wait for both a season 5 premiere date and news on the future, take comfort in the idea that there could be a lot more ahead.

