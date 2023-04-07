Virgin River season 5 teaser: What will it show?

If you are reading this article, then you are probably just as eager and hopeful for news on Virgin River season 5 as we are. It is clear that more of the Alexandra Breckenridge drama is coming to Netflix — filming has been done for months! The question is simply one of when we are going to see it.

Now, we think that it is pretty inevitable that the first thing we will all want to see is a trailer, mostly because we’ve got that insatiable part of our brain that is hoping to see a lot of content and soon. However, we’re trying for now to set the bar a little bit lower, since the bulk of Netflix shows these days start off with a teaser before giving us anything longer than 30 seconds.

So when could we get that short teaser for Virgin River season 5? Probably next month, provided that the series does come back in July as we expect. The next question, with this in mind, then becomes what sort of content we’re going to see included.

Given that the vast majority of this series has revolved around Mel and Jack to some degree, we tend to believe that the streamer is going to keep things simple and focus a teaser on these two — some happy moments, but also some struggles and surprises. There may be another character or two (Charmaine?) featured briefly, but it will likely be a blip and not much more. There isn’t much time in a teaser to share major spoilers.

Instead, the goal with something like this is to set the thematic table for what lies ahead and give us a slightly better sense of how we are supposed to be feeling entering this chapter of this story. There will be chances later on to further illuminate individual arcs and how the entire world could evolve from the shocking end to season 4.

