Virgin River season 5: What will Jack’s focus be?

We are inching ever closer to Virgin River season 5 on Netflix and as a result of that, we’re hoping for new teases. They have to be coming soon, especially since there are so many benefits to Netflix sharing more details.

Take, at least for starters, the chance for us to learn more about Jack and some of what his focus could be coming up. How is this character going to channel some of his energy?

Well, first and foremost, we should remind ourselves of what happened at the end of Virgin River season 4. While he and Mel are moving forward with their relationship and are about to become parents, he also learned the truth about Charmaine’s big lie. There are a lot of emotions that are probably coursing through his body at once, and this is why it is so important that he has someone to talk to.

We would argue that for much of the upcoming season (most likely premiering in July), the #1 focus for this character is going to be trying to find a way to better assess his current lot in life and what he wants things to look like as he moves forward. That means both personally and professionally, and we tend to think that he will be facing a lot of highs and lows on both fronts.

A bad assumption to make

If you think that things are going to be 100% smooth sailing with Mel and Jake moving forward, you’re wrong. Just remember what sort of show this is! It is one where there are a multitude of dramatic reveals around every corner, and we absolutely think that there are going to be some more here. We do think it’s okay to have hope for Mel and Jack in the long road, but there is a long road still ahead.

Also, don’t you think that Charmaine still has potential to be either a foil or a thorn in someone’s side? We’re ready for that.

What do you think the focus is going to be for Jack as we move into Virgin River season 5?

