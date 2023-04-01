Virgin River season 6: Is a two-season renewal possible at Netflix?

As we still await confirmation on a Virgin River season 5 renewal at Netflix, why not engage in some wishful thinking?

We don’t think that it comes as some earth-shattering news to anyone out there that we are likely going to be seeing a season 6 renewal for the show at some point in the next several months. Why wouldn’t we get something like this?

Let’s go ahead and be real for a moment: The Alexandra Breckenridge drama remains a huge force of nature at Netflix, and is also the rare show that can generate viewers without even a lot of promotion. The story itself does the trick and based on how season 4 ended, we’re sure that there are a lot of people out there who are ready to see Mel and Jack’s next chapter.

In order to keep the production schedule for season 6 relatively similar to what we saw in season 5, don’t be surprised if another season is ordered before we get around to June or July, when the latest episodes will most likely air. The only complication that could impact all of this, beyond Netflix waiting, is the potential of a writers’ strike that could happen as early next month. That is an issue that could impact all of TV; it’s not as easy as just pointing to Virgin River and saying that this is the only show with the problem.

What may sound crazy is that in all honesty, we wouldn’t be shocked that we learn about a season 6 and season 7 by the end of the summer. The viewership for the series dictates that this is possible, and it would give the writing staff a lot of leeway. It would also throw Virgin River into some pretty rarified air, as there are not a ton of shows out there on Netflix that get this long of a run.

What conventional wisdom suggests

Netflix will wait to decide on the future of the series until after season 5 premieres. After all, this is what they do with the bulk of their shows!

Yet, this is where we would remind you that Virgin River is not like most of their other shows. It’s done well enough that it can get these early renewals and be worth the financial risk. So with this in mind, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

