Virgin River season 5 preview: How will Jack process the lie?

Virgin River season 5 is set up to deliver a substantial amount of drama when it arrives on Netflix in the months to come. Will there be happy moments? We tend to think so, especially since Mel and Jack have an opportunity to build a happy life together!

Of course, with this being said it’s hard to sit back and forget altogether everything that happened to Charmaine and the lie. Jack is not the father of the twins and given all the drama here, you’d think that it would be easier for him to sit back and take in a deep sigh of relief … but is that really the case? From our vantage point? We tend to think that the situation is a little bit more complicated than that.

First of all, remember that Martin Henderson’s character had taken his time to process and prepare for that future — now, he knows that it isn’t happening and there’s a transition that comes with that. Regardless of whatever the past was in regards to Charmaine, he could compartmentalize and view any children differently. Now, there’s an inevitable shift of sentiment, and a readjustment period that is going to take place.

Also, being told a lie as drastic as this one can sometimes shake the entire foundation of trust. Will Jack be able to still process the rest of his relationships the same way? Because Virgin River is such a slow-moving show, for better and for worse at times, it means that you really could see the psychological healing process. His mental health could be damaged and we hope to see him starting to work his way through that over time.

Are we hopeful that he is going to emerge at some point in season 5 in a better place? Sure, but we do think it’s important to have realistic expectations and acknowledge here that this is a journey. Not everything will be tied together so neatly right away.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that season 5 arrives in July.

